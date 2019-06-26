RICHARD "DICKY" BOOTH, 79, of Bancroft, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, after a long illness. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Born on April 16, 1940, in Plymouth, WV, he was the son of the late John and Beulah Booth. He was graduate of Poca High School. In 1965, he married Nancy Parsons. They made their home in Bancroft where they raised their son, Dr. Rick Booth.

Dicky enjoyed classic music from Ricky Nelson, Elvis, the Beach Boys and the Beatles. He was also a huge football fan.

In addition to his parents, Dicky was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Casto; brother-in-law, Jim Phillips; and nephew, Tim Casto.

He is survived by his wife Nancy; son, Dr. Rick Booth and wife Dr. Angela Ferguson of Huntington; grandchildren: Bethany, J.T., Emily and Luke; sisters, Ruth Arthur and husband Roosevelt, and Betty Phillips; brother, Johnny Booth and wife Mona; and a host of family and friends.

A tribute to the Life of Dicky Booth will be 1 p.m. Thursday June 27, at Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, with Jacob Philips officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior, 12 to 1 p.m., to the service. Entombment will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Kanawha Hospice.

Online condolences may be sent to www.hardingfamily group.com.

Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, WV, is honored to serve the Booth family. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 26 to June 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary