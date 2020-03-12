|
RICHARD BURL FEWELL, 77, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Cornerstone Hospice Care of extended complications of diabetes.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield. Burial will follow in Winfield Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A complete obituary will be published in Friday's edition of this newspaper.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 12, 2020