Mr. RICHARD BURL FEWELL, 77, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on March 6, 2020, at Cornerstone Hospice Care of extended complications of diabetes.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of The Villages, Florida. He was a graduate of Winfield High School in West Virginia in 1960, earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from West Virginia Institute of Technology in 1964 and a Master's Degree from West Virginia University in 1967.
Prior to moving to Hawaii in 1974, he was a consulting engineer for nine years in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In Honolulu, he acquired GJ Hawaii in 1976 and changed the company name to Fewell Geotechnical Engineering, Ltd in 1977. FGE is still thriving under the same name almost 44 years later.
During the course of his engineering career, he was registered as a professional engineer in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Hawaii and Guam. He was an active member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and Consulting Engineers Council and Association of Soils and Foundation Engineers.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Nichols Fewell of 57 years; his son, Richard Douglas Fewell and wife, Emily Hirose Fewell of Mililani, Hawaii: two grandsons, Bryan Andrew Fewell and wife, Samantha Vera Fewell of Costa Mesa, California, and Richard Bradley Fewell of Azusa, California.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow the service in Winfield Cemetery.
You may visit his tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com to share with the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 13, 2020