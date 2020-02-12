|
|
RICHARD "DICKIE" BURNETTE, 84, of South Charleston, passed away on February 8, 2020, at Hospice House West, South Charleston.
He was born on December 25, 1935, in Charleston, WV, to the late William and Marie Burnette. Dickie retired from the phone company with 38 years of service. He was an avid pool player, traveling to Las Vegas numerous times to play in tournaments. He also was big in the local golf community. He and Betty always enjoyed traveling to the yearly Elks Tournament in Lewisburg.
Dickie graciously donated his body to the human gift registry to WVU Medical School.
Along with his parents, Dickie was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Burnette; daughters, Cynthia Burnette and Rebecca Young; granddaughter, Kelli Jo Burnette.
Dickie is survived by his wife of 66 years, Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Burnette; sons, Rick Burnette and Jeff (Amy) Burnette, both of South Charleston; 11 grandchildren; nine great - grandchildren and one great - granddaughter expected soon.
A gathering of family and friends to Honor the Life of Dickie will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at Little Creek Golf Course, South Charleston.
Memories of Dickie may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 12, 2020