II Timothy 4:7 - "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith."
RICHARD C. SELMAN, 73, of Charleston, W.Va., passed on to heaven, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
He graduated from Cowen High School in 1965, attended WV University, served in the U,S, Army from 1968 to 1970. He was stationed as a military police in Fort Lewis, Wash. He graduated from Morris Harvey College in 1972 with a degree in sociology. Richard retried from the U.S. Post Office after 35 years of service.
Richard had a great sense of humor, enjoyed by all, he arose of the morning with a smile, song or funny remark.
His special interests were fly fishing, gardening, WVU sports, and spending time with in the Bible.
He loved to camp at Bergoo in beautiful Webster County. He loved his friends and family in Kanawha and Webster Counties, fond memories of the Tea Creek camping trip. His God given gift was a love for all people, and he strived to share the good news of Jesus, even in his last weeks of his illness.
He served as an elder at New Creation Fellowship, South Charleston, W.Va. His heart was for the bus ministry, but he loved the "preaching and times of refreshing."
He was preceded in death to heaven by his beloved parents, Delbert and Beulah Selman, and his cat, Miss Prissy.
Left to join him one day in heaven is his best friend, soul mate and wife of 52 years, Lorraine Selman of Charleston, W.Va.; his son, fishing mate, John Selman of Cross Lanes; daughter, Lisa Selman Delgra of Charlotte, N.C.; grandsons whom he was very proud of, Lukas and Alex Delgra of Charlotte, N.C.; aunts, Beulah Selman of Cowen, W.Va., and Fran Willy of North Port, Fla.
Funeral Service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at New Creation Fellowship, South Charleston, W.Va. The family will receive family and friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Cowen, W.Va.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 20, 2020