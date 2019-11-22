Home

POWERED BY

Services
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
(304) 949-4211
For more information about
Richard Kelly
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Dale Kelly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Dale Kelly Obituary

RICHARD DALE KELLY, 89, of Witcher Creek, passed away on November 17, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinson's.
He was born in Dickinson (Quincy) on December 5, 1929, to Ray and Garnett Kelly, was a 1948 graduate of DuPont High School and retired from C&P Telephone Company in 1992 with 43 years of service.
Preceding him in death were his wife of 62 years, Pauline Arms Kelly; brothers, Ray Kelly Jr., Terry Kelly; and sister, Beverly Ann Kelly Coffee.
Surviving are his children, Tracie Kemp (Tim), Susan Hanson (Jerry), Tim Kelly (Lisha), Jayne Hudnall (Jerry); grandchildren, Rachel Beard, Sarah Belcher, Jason Hanson, Mikki Collins, and Zachary Hudnall; and nine great-grandchildren.
He attended Diamond Methodist Church where he held many roles, but the one he devoted himself most to was Sunday School teacher. He was very active in the community and appreciated the history of Kanawha Valley and his home place Dickinson, organizing Quincy Reunions with his cousin Jake Givens. He was a woodworker and craftsman. He was a standout athlete for DuPont High School Panthers where he played football and basketball.
The family would like to give special thanks to his caregivers over the years, Tammy Collins, Garnet Jordan, Jessica Dodd, Wanda Gore, staff of Kanawha Place, staff of Brookdale Gardens, staff of Hubbard Hospice House, Dr. Jonathan Lilly and staff, and Dr. Glenn Goldfarb and staff.
The family held a private service on November 21 at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, W.Va., served the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -