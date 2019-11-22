|
RICHARD DALE KELLY, 89, of Witcher Creek, passed away on November 17, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinson's.
He was born in Dickinson (Quincy) on December 5, 1929, to Ray and Garnett Kelly, was a 1948 graduate of DuPont High School and retired from C&P Telephone Company in 1992 with 43 years of service.
Preceding him in death were his wife of 62 years, Pauline Arms Kelly; brothers, Ray Kelly Jr., Terry Kelly; and sister, Beverly Ann Kelly Coffee.
Surviving are his children, Tracie Kemp (Tim), Susan Hanson (Jerry), Tim Kelly (Lisha), Jayne Hudnall (Jerry); grandchildren, Rachel Beard, Sarah Belcher, Jason Hanson, Mikki Collins, and Zachary Hudnall; and nine great-grandchildren.
He attended Diamond Methodist Church where he held many roles, but the one he devoted himself most to was Sunday School teacher. He was very active in the community and appreciated the history of Kanawha Valley and his home place Dickinson, organizing Quincy Reunions with his cousin Jake Givens. He was a woodworker and craftsman. He was a standout athlete for DuPont High School Panthers where he played football and basketball.
The family would like to give special thanks to his caregivers over the years, Tammy Collins, Garnet Jordan, Jessica Dodd, Wanda Gore, staff of Kanawha Place, staff of Brookdale Gardens, staff of Hubbard Hospice House, Dr. Jonathan Lilly and staff, and Dr. Glenn Goldfarb and staff.
The family held a private service on November 21 at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, W.Va., served the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 22, 2019