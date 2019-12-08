|
|
On December, 3, 2019, RICHARD H. "DICKIE" DANIELS SR., our Angel gained his wings.
He was born April 17, 1946, to the late Leoma Payne Cousins Daniels and Charles Daniels.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Ron Brady and Richie Daniels Jr.; sisters, Lillie Payne Price, Vivian Payne Harvey; and brothers, Charles Daniels, Hobert Daniels, and Jerry Daniels.
"Dickie," as he was affectionately known, was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Dickie served his country as a Marine in Platoon 1033. He enjoyed drawing, painting and working on furniture. He was a jack of all trades that enjoyed singing from time to time.
Richard is survived by his wife of 42 years, Josephine Daniels; son, Randy McNeal; daughters, Kimberly Dickerson, Christina Wilder, Elizabeth Brinson, Heather Daniels and Jerri Phillips; 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and sister, Audra Payne.
Celebration of Dickie's life will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Pastors Nancy Jones and Eullas Brinson III officiating. Entombment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www .casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 8, 2019