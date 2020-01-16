|
|
RICHARD DEAN FLOWERS, 62, of St. Albans, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at his home.
Richard was employed by H & R Block, with over 40 years of service. He was a loving husband, father, and cared about everyone.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara, and son, Chris (Robin) Flowers, all of St. Albans.
A celebration of Richard's life will be from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, January 18, at Faith Missionary Baptist Church, St. Albans.
The family requests casual dress.
The online guest book for Richard Dean Flowers can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 16, 2020