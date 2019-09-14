|
RICHARD DOYLE "PETE" SMITH, 75, of Poca, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Pete was retired from Libby Owens Ford as a glass cutter.
Pete is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Gloria Jean Smith; daughter, Donna Smith; stepdaughters, Lora Shank, Miranda Rhodes; sisters, Ann Williams, Faye Peyton; grandchildren, Brian Allen, Brandy Allen, Taylor Shank, Kaleigh Shank, Kimberly Rhodes-Garton; and his faithful companion, Rusty.
At his request, there are no services scheduled at this time.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Poca, WV, is honored to be assisting the Smith family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 14, 2019