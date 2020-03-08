|
|
RICHARD E. BOWLBY, SR., 91, of Spencer, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, after a brief illness.
He was born June 21, 1928, in Morgantown, the son of the late Emmons Floyd and Anna Whitesell Bowlby.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Rosanna Flesher Bowlby, December 25, 2014.
Survivors include four children, Richard Evans (Pamela) Bowlby, Jr. of Stanton, Ky., R. Floyd (Jeanette) Bowlby of Ripley, Rhea Ann Shaver of Knoxville, Tenn., and Robert James (Sarah) Bowlby of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, Emie Bowlby, Sasha Bowlby, Brianna Bowlby, Ross (Amanda) Shaver, Maggie Bowlby, Matt Bowlby, Austin Bowlby, Anna Bowlby and Andrew Bowlby; great-grandchildren, Gracie Faith Shaver and Luke Emmons Shaver; sister, Alice (Don) Sundberg; nephews, Steven Sundberg and Andrew Sundberg; grandnieces, Alex Sundberg, Logan and Peyton Sundberg.
Dick graduated from Morgantown High School and West Virginia University, with a degree in Forestry. In 1957, he and two fellow classmates started Burke-Parsons-Bowlby. This company became a leader in the railroad crosstie industry and pressure treated wood products business, with plants in four states and South America.
Mr. Bowlby was one of the founding board members of the Roane General Hospital, Spencer. He was the longest serving member of the Board, with over 50 years of dedicated service, 15 of those years as Chairman of the Board of Directors. He was a member of the W.Va. Housing Fund Board of Directors, member and past president of the Railway Tie Association, member of the Board of Directors of the First National Bank, Spencer, and a member of the WVU Visiting Committee. He was a member of the Harmony Lodge No. 59, A.F. & A.M., Pennsboro, and had attended the First Baptist Church of Spencer. Mr. Bowlby was recognized most recently by Governor Jim Justice as a Distinguished West Virginian.
His pastimes included grouse hunting, turkey hunting and small mouth bass fishing. He looked forward to and enjoyed fishing trips with family and friends on the South Branch of the Potomac River.
In honoring his request, there will be a private family graveside service Monday at Eventide Cemetery, Spencer, with the Rev. Mark Wood officiating.
Also, to honor his request, memorial donations may be made to the Roane General Hospital Foundation, 200 Hospital Drive, Spencer, WV 25276; local Boy Scouts of America; or local 4-H.
Condolences may be expressed at www.taylor funeralhomeinc.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 8, 2020