RICHARD ELI DAYHAW, 64, passed away at home on November 18, 2019, following a long illness.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Camille and Frances Dayhaw; brothers, David Dayhaw, Eli Dayhaw and Eric Dayhaw; and sister, Diane Pettry.
Surviving are his wife, Vera Dayhaw of Huntington; brother, Michael Dayhaw of Florida, Larry Dayhaw of Maryland; sister, Mary Ramones of Florida, Chlora Dayhaw of Marmet and Bonnie Dayhaw-Ward of Florida; 19 nieces and nephews; as well as many great nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Neal and Heather Ramsey (niece), their girls and Dallas Dayhaw (nephew), all of Cabin Creek, WV.
A memorial service for Richard will be held at a later date and his final resting place will be Sharon, WV.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 22, 2019