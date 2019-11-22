Home

FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
(304) 949-4211
Richard Dayhaw
Richard Eli Dayhaw

Richard Eli Dayhaw Obituary

RICHARD ELI DAYHAW, 64, passed away at home on November 18, 2019, following a long illness.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Camille and Frances Dayhaw; brothers, David Dayhaw, Eli Dayhaw and Eric Dayhaw; and sister, Diane Pettry.
Surviving are his wife, Vera Dayhaw of Huntington; brother, Michael Dayhaw of Florida, Larry Dayhaw of Maryland; sister, Mary Ramones of Florida, Chlora Dayhaw of Marmet and Bonnie Dayhaw-Ward of Florida; 19 nieces and nephews; as well as many great nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Neal and Heather Ramsey (niece), their girls and Dallas Dayhaw (nephew), all of Cabin Creek, WV.
A memorial service for Richard will be held at a later date and his final resting place will be Sharon, WV.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 22, 2019
