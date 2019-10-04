|
RICHARD EMERSON DAY, 88, of Evans, passed away October 2, 2019, in Jackson General Hospital, Ripley, following an extended illness.
He was born September 19, 1931, in Robertsburg, a son of the late Edward and Marguerite (Smithers) Day.
He was a United States Army veteran and a member of the West Ripley Baptist Church. He was a former employee of Motor Car Supply and the owner and operator of Turner Transmission.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Donna Jean (Hudnall) Day; son, Douglas A. Day of Charleston; daughter, Dena M. (Elvis) Zerkle of Evans; brothers, Robert, James and Tom Day; grandchildren, Makenzie, Karlie and Brady Hesson; and great-granddaughter, Rowan B. Hesson.
Private entombment will be in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Per his request, there will be no public services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to West Ripley Baptist Church in his memory. Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Evans, W.Va.
Condolences may be shared with the family at casto funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 4, 2019