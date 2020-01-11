Home

Richard H. "Rick" Lewis

Richard H. "Rick" Lewis Obituary
RICHARD H. LEWIS, "Rick," of Mink Shoals, passed away January 6, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House after a long illness.
He was a lifelong resident of Charleston, attending Charleston High School and working throughout the Kanawha Valley.
He worked in his early life as a variety store manager and oil field truck driver. Carpentry, a skill passed down from his father, became his sole occupation in the early 1990s. Starting small in his garage, he eventually opened a business in Mink Shoals called Creative Woodworks and continued his creations until his death. Many properties in the state are graced by his work, including the Kanawha County Courthouse, various churches and businesses and modest to upscale homes.
He enjoyed hunting and camping, along with trips to the Outer Banks, and amusement parks with his sons. His adventures on his Harley motorcycle with friends Greg Jett and Brian Tignor were some of the highlights of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Patricia Lewis; son, Jesse R. Lewis; and stepson, Eric R. Burdette.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Lewis of Charleston; son, Wade J. Lewis of Mink Shoals; step daughter, Miranda Broyles (Ryan) of South Charleston; brother, Bobby J. Lewis of Charleston; sister-in-law, Kimberly Lewis of Campbell's Creek; nephew, Matthew Lewis of Campbell's
Creek; aunt, Edith Justice of Mink Shoals; uncle, Charles Wise (Linda) of Cross Lanes; aunt, Cathy Doss (Scott) of Frazier's Bottom; cousins, Sandy Jones, Nathan Jett, A.J. Tignor and many more. Also, one great nephew, and two great nieces.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, W.Va., is helping the family with arrangements. Memorial service plans are incomplete at this time.
The family would like to thank Dr. Deng Zhang at the CAMC Cancer Center, The Palliative Care Center, The Hubbard Hospice House and many others for their excellent care and support during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hubbard Hospice House.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 11, 2020
