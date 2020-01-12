Home

Richard Harold Wilkinson Obituary

RICHARD HAROLD WILKINSON, 80, of Sissonville, WV, passed away on January 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on October 23, 1939, in Sissonville, he was a son of the late Ralph Wilkinson and Myrtle Wilkinson Skeens. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Carolyn Sue Moss.
Richard is survived by his children, Rhonda (Keith) Wilkinson, Redhonda (Brandon) Wilkinson, Richard H. (Julie) Wilkinson II and Randall Shane Wilkinson; 10 grandchildren; 12 great - grandchildren; seven great - great - grandchildren; one brother and two sisters.
The family would like to give a special Thanks to Richard's loving cousin, Sis, for her undying support.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 13, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston, WV, with Rev. Billy Casto, officiating. The family will welcome friends one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 12, 2020
