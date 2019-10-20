Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen Funeral Home - Hurricane
2837 Main Street
Hurricane, WV 25526
304-562-9711
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Chambers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Hurley Chambers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Hurley Chambers Obituary

On October 16, 2019, RICHARD HURLEY CHAMBERS passed away peacefully in his home in Hurricane, WV, surrounded by family and loved ones.
He was born on September 8, 1942, and grew up in Dunbar, WV. He graduated from Dunbar High School, went on to join the Army National Guard and retired from the Plumbers and Pipefitters local union.
He is survived by his wife, Glenna J Chambers; his two children, Kelly Carmichael and Brian Chambers; his six grandchildren, Nikki, Ryan, Amanda, Abby, Zoe and Matt; and his four great-grandchildren, Jeremy, Landon, Tayvin and Ariyah.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, at Valley View Memorial Park in Hurricane, West Virginia.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please send donations to .
Please visit allenfuneral homewv.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now