On October 16, 2019, RICHARD HURLEY CHAMBERS passed away peacefully in his home in Hurricane, WV, surrounded by family and loved ones.
He was born on September 8, 1942, and grew up in Dunbar, WV. He graduated from Dunbar High School, went on to join the Army National Guard and retired from the Plumbers and Pipefitters local union.
He is survived by his wife, Glenna J Chambers; his two children, Kelly Carmichael and Brian Chambers; his six grandchildren, Nikki, Ryan, Amanda, Abby, Zoe and Matt; and his four great-grandchildren, Jeremy, Landon, Tayvin and Ariyah.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, at Valley View Memorial Park in Hurricane, West Virginia.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please send donations to .
Please visit allenfuneral homewv.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 20, 2019