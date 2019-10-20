|
RICHARD J. DUNCAN, age 49, of Powellton, passed away suddenly on October 17, 2019.
Richard was born on October 10, 1970, in Montgomery and was a lifelong area resident. He worked as a coal truck driver for Cedar Trucking.
He is survived by his lifelong sweetheart, best friend and loving wife, Elisabeth Duncan; his best "buddy" and loving son, Jordan, and his "baby girl" and loving daughter, Sarah, both of Powellton; brother, Clarence Jr. and wife Karen Duncan of McDunn; sister, Jeanette Endicott of Smithers; 22 nieces and nephews; five great nieces and nephews, and loving in-laws, Leroy and Barbara Gray; and a host of other family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Sr. and Connie Duncan; grandparents, Richard "Dick" for whom he was named after, and Geneva Shibler; grandparents, Clyde Beecher and Jenetta Josephine Linville; great-grandparents, Walter and Emma Duncan, Charles and Lucy Kinder, and Christopher Columbus and Mamie Linville.
He loved being in the mountains and bear hunting with his buddies "Ralphie" O'Dell and the Bear Hunting Crew. He loved spending time and cutting up with "Catfish," "Peanut," "Squeal" and "Big Dave" and many more of his friends.
Richard was a friend to many and he loved to joke and cut up. You could never take him serious because of his joking. He was a very giving person and would give anyone the shirt from his back. He will be missed but never forgotten.
Service will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Brookside Ministries Church at Mt. Carbon, with Rev. Leroy Gray officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the church.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 20, 2019