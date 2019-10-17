|
RICHARD K. COOK SR., 77, widow of Carolyn Cook, died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in Lexington, KY.
He was born in Nitro, WV, on February 8, 1942. Richard was a Retired Police Officer in Washington, D.C.
He is survived by one daughter, Jacqueline (Neil) Ross, Lexington, KY; two sons, Richard (Jacque) Cook Jr. and George D. (Nichol) Cook, both from South Carolina; six grandchildren, Bennett, Gilbert, Amber, Lauren Cook, Rachel Audrey, Marisol Ortiz; four great - grandchildren.
Richard was preceded in death by five sisters, Doris Lemon, Jean Skidmore, Margaret Cross, Patricia Cook and Carol Staats; three brothers, Millard P. Cook, George Cook and Donald Cook.
A service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 17, 2019