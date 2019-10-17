Home

Richard K. Cook Sr.


1942 - 2019
Richard K. Cook Sr. Obituary

RICHARD K. COOK SR., 77, widow of Carolyn Cook, died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in Lexington, KY.
He was born in Nitro, WV, on February 8, 1942. Richard was a Retired Police Officer in Washington, D.C.
He is survived by one daughter, Jacqueline (Neil) Ross, Lexington, KY; two sons, Richard (Jacque) Cook Jr. and George D. (Nichol) Cook, both from South Carolina; six grandchildren, Bennett, Gilbert, Amber, Lauren Cook, Rachel Audrey, Marisol Ortiz; four great - grandchildren.
Richard was preceded in death by five sisters, Doris Lemon, Jean Skidmore, Margaret Cross, Patricia Cook and Carol Staats; three brothers, Millard P. Cook, George Cook and Donald Cook.
A service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 17, 2019
