|
|
RICHARD KEITH WHITE, 76, of Marion, Indiana, formerly of Mammoth, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019. He was born April 4, 1943, son of the late Richard T. and Mary Magdalene Wills-White.
Keith attended Cedar Grove High School and soon after went into the U.S. Navy. He retired from General Motors with 31 years of service at age 54. Keith fought Non Hodgkin's Lymphoma courageously for 16 years.
Survivors: Wife, Connie "Sue"; daughter, Heather White - Newman; granddaughters, Ashley White and Payton Newman; sisters, Valerie Edwards and Jill Mullins (Steve); brothers, Barry R. (Janet) and Timothy F. (Becky); aunt, Margaret Wills; Uncle, Opie White; one niece; eight nephews.
In keeping with his wishes, Keith was cremated with no services held.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 14 to July 16, 2019