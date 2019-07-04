|
|
Richard L. Rutta
RICHARD L. RUTTA, 51, passed away November 17, 2018.
He is survived by his mother, Linda Campbell of Largo, Fla.; brothers, Greg Rutta of Largo, Fla., and Robert Rutta of Dunedin, New Zealand; and stepbrother, Robert V. Campbell. He is also survived by special friends, Terry Miller and Betty Stanley, and numerous other friends. He was loved by all.
Richard attended school in Dunbar and St. Albans. He was a resident of Genesis Health Center for several years.
A celebration of Richard's life will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, at Ridenour Lake, Shelter #3.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 4 to July 6, 2019