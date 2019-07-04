Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Ridenour Lake, Shelter #3
Richard L. Rutta

Richard L. Rutta Obituary
Richard L. Rutta

RICHARD L. RUTTA, 51, passed away November 17, 2018.
He is survived by his mother, Linda Campbell of Largo, Fla.; brothers, Greg Rutta of Largo, Fla., and Robert Rutta of Dunedin, New Zealand; and stepbrother, Robert V. Campbell. He is also survived by special friends, Terry Miller and Betty Stanley, and numerous other friends. He was loved by all.
Richard attended school in Dunbar and St. Albans. He was a resident of Genesis Health Center for several years.
A celebration of Richard's life will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, at Ridenour Lake, Shelter #3.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 4 to July 6, 2019
