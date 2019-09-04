|
RICHARD L. WILLIS, 68, of Duck, entered into Heaven on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Born on January 18, l951, in Clarksburg, he was the son of Clifford and Madelyn Bonnell Willis.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Rebecca Willis, and his brother-in-law, Gary Dawson.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Willis; son, Michael Willis; sister, Jane Merritt (Jim) of West Union; brother, Mark Willis (Lori) of Bedford, N.H.; brother-in-law, Joe Dawson (April); nephews and nieces, Josh Merritt (Alisa), Hannah, Sarah and Noah Merritt of Wardensville, Amanda (Pat) Gump of Pine Grove, Jessica (Joe) Zimo of Pittsburgh, Pa., McKenzie Willis of Tampa, Fla., and Joe, Clare and Holt Dawson from Duck; Uncle, Rance Willis of Alexandria, Va.; Aunt, Dessie Rice of Rockville, Md.; special cousin, Michael Elden of Venice, Fla.; and father and mother-in-law, James and Joan Dawson of Duck.
Rick graduated from Doddridge County High School in 1969, attended WVU and Salem and had a lengthy career as a science teacher with Doddridge and then Clay County Schools. He also coached basketball and golf. He continued teaching golf throughout his retirement. He was a member of Strange Creek Church.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, at Wilson - Smith Funeral Home in Clay, with Minister Joe Dawson and his Pastor Vic Shingler officiating. Burial will be at the Dawson Farm, Duck.
Friends may gather with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 6, at the funeral home.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, at the West Union Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the church of your choice or ours, Strange Creek Church, Horner's Fork Baptist Church, Fairview Baptist Temple or West Union Baptist Church.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 4, 2019