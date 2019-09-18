Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fayette Pike Location - Montgomery
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Barton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Lee Barton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Lee Barton Obituary
RICHARD LEE BARTON, 69, of East Bank, died Saturday, August 31, 2019, after a short illness.
Rick graduated from Cedar Grove High School in 1968.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Stacy Barton; brother, Jon; and mother, Mildred.
Rick was retired from the WVABCA with over 30 years of service. He served in the U.S. Army in 1970 at the Berlin Wall.
He is sorely missed by his sister, Sue Newcombe of N.C.; brother, Kenny Barton of Cedar Grove; son, Richard Young, and granddaughter, Hannah Young of Glasgow, Ky.; and wife, Kathryn.
Memorial Service is planned at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery, W.Va., from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 19.
He will be laid to rest in the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 20.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now