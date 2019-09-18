|
RICHARD LEE BARTON, 69, of East Bank, died Saturday, August 31, 2019, after a short illness.
Rick graduated from Cedar Grove High School in 1968.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Stacy Barton; brother, Jon; and mother, Mildred.
Rick was retired from the WVABCA with over 30 years of service. He served in the U.S. Army in 1970 at the Berlin Wall.
He is sorely missed by his sister, Sue Newcombe of N.C.; brother, Kenny Barton of Cedar Grove; son, Richard Young, and granddaughter, Hannah Young of Glasgow, Ky.; and wife, Kathryn.
Memorial Service is planned at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery, W.Va., from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 19.
He will be laid to rest in the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 20.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 18, 2019