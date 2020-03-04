|
RICHARD LEE "ROCK" BRIDGES passed away during the early morning of March 1st, 2020, at the age of 75.
A well-known resident of Institute, Rock was born in Gary, West Virginia, to Frances and James Bridges Banks. Rock came to Institute in 1962 to attend West Virginia State College (WVSC) where he received a B.S. in Education and later obtained an M.A. in Counseling and Guidance from the West Virginia College of Graduate Studies. During his undergraduate studies, Rock fell in love with both the school, becoming a member of Kappa Alpha Psi, and fellow student Gwendolyn Tyree. Married whilst at WVSC, Rock and Gwen had one child, Elizabeth Ann Bridges, and remained married for 53 years.
Immediately following his studies, Rock worked for Union Carbide. He then moved to a position with the West Virginia Rehabilitation Center and remained a faithful employee there for 42 years. Throughout his career, Rock received numerous awards for his dedicated service to the people and state of West Virginia including the WV State Board of Rehabilitation's Faithful Service Award and the West Virginia Governor's Certificate of Appreciation in Recognition for 30 Years of Service.
Rock was known for his devotion to hospitality in his personal life as well. He always had an open door (specifically, an open garage door) to welcome all friends and family. Though he had no biological siblings, Rock felt his wife's brothers and sisters were like his own and treated them as such. Rock had a love for hosting friends and family in his home. He could always be depended upon to entertain, especially during homecoming season, where he and Gwen made their home the place to be. Rock was a dedicated member of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church where he served in several positions, such as the Junior Warden, Vestry and respected member of the choir.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Gwendolyn Bridges; daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth Ann and Maurice West; two grandsons, Maurice and James West; twelve brothers and sisters from his wife's family; as well as countless other extended family members and friends.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, at St. Christopher Episcopal Church, 821 Edgewood Drive, Charleston, with the Rev. John Fondrliak officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the memorial service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation to St. Christopher Episcopal Church, in memory of Richard Lee Bridges, 821 Edgewood Drive, Charleston, WV 25302.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 4, 2020