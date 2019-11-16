|
|
Richard Lee Meadows II
RICHARD LEE MEADOWS II, 47, of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at his new home in Dunbar, W.Va.
Rich was born on June 7, 1972, to the late Richard Lee "Rick" and Kathy Marie (Dempsey) Meadows of Millwood, W.Va. He was a 1990 graduate of Ravenswood High School and went on to receive his Associates of Nursing Degree from WVU-P and his Bachelor of Regents Degree from Marshall University. He was a member of Wayne United Methodist Church and served as a critical care nurse, paramedic and educator for Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority since 2003.
Rich was known for being an avid fan of Marshall University sports and particularly enjoyed football. He had worked in EMS since he was 19 years old and loved helping others. He was an instructor and had led many in the achievement of their paramedic, EMT, and critical care transport certifications. Rich also previously served in the chaplaincy for KCEAA.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edward and Geraldine (Haynie) Meadows, and Geiter Dempsey and Josephine (McCray Dempsey) Stickler; aunt, Frieda McCallister; and his uncle, Robert Erwin. He is survived by his children: Jared, William "Will," and Klara Meadows, and their mother, Alice Lynch Means of Huntington. He is also survived by one brother, Edward "Ed" Meadows (Stacie); nephews, Isiah and Ethan Meadows, and Allen and Nathan Lynch of Ripley; aunts and uncles: Nell Erwin, Vicki and George Hogsett, Tom McCallister, Nancy (Dempsey) and Rick Schein, and June Hager. Rich had a very special friend who was like a brother, Dave Kidd.
His family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude for his unwavering support.
Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at Central Christian Church, 1202 5th Ave., Huntington, W.Va.
A full EMS Funeral will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, at the same church, by Rev. Jake Steele. Burial will follow at Woodmere Cemetery at 601 Norway Ave., Huntington, W.Va.
Reception will follow at the Tri-State Fire Academy at 4200 Ohio River Road, Guyandotte, W.Va.
Chapman's Mortuary in Huntington, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 16, 2019