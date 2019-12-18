Home

RICHARD LEE PAYNE, 83, of Sissonville, passed away on December 15, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston.
Born on February 23, 1936, in Jackson County, he was a son of the late Charlie Payne and Glenvie Parsons Payne. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three children and three siblings.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 63, Ruby Payne of Sissonville; his children, Narkitta (Timothy) Windom of Sissonville, Richard (Renee) Payne Jr. of North Charleston, Virgil Payne of St. Albans, Audrey (Dave) Modesitt of Parkersburg and Eugene (Terrie) Payne of Sissonville; brother, Rolland (Rhonda) Payne of Sissonville; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and his four-legged friends, PeeWee and Snowball.
Richard was a graduate of Sissonville High School, class of 1952. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and also loved animals and working on his truck.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home. The family will welcome friends one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Jordan Cemetery in Jackson County.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 18, 2019
