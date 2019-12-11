|
RICHARD LEN HARRINGTON, went home with his Lord on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, at Bethany Free Will Baptist Church in Ayden, N.C. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to GoFundMe: www.gofundme.com. Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service, a Wilkerson Company, Ayden, N.C.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 11, 2019