"The Lord gave and the Lord hath taken away. Blessed be the name of the Lord." Job 1:21
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of RICHARD LEROY CRISER, our husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, and friend, on 21 October 2019.
He was born on 9 June 1945 in Keyser, WV, to Max Delbert and Mary Alice Helmick Criser. He was the oldest of 12 children. He died at his home in Kenna, WV, after a short illness. He grew up near Keyser, WV, in a small town called New Creek. He was a graduate of Keyser High School, Potomac State College, West Virginia University, and the West Virginia College of Graduate Studies (WVCOGS). He was a chemical engineer for Union Carbide and Dow Chemical for 33 years and continued to work on a contract basis for 15 years after his retirement.
He will be remembered as a loving husband, a mentor of five sons, a proud grandfather, an exemplary older brother, and the patriarch of a strong and stable family. He loved peace and quiet, nature, and most of all work. He began his life of work cutting pulpwood for a local pulp and paper mill and ended his life cutting timber, preparing the planks, and building furniture for his friends and loved ones.
He had an undeterred willingness to serve others and his Father in Heaven. He worked tirelessly to provide both the needs and the wants of his family and friends. He had a deep understanding of the scriptures and an insatiable quest for knowledge about our Heavenly Father's plan for each of us. His generosity was unequaled. He made our lives brighter when he applied reason and facts to the challenges and experiences of this world. Our days will be more sad and much less interesting without him.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Margie Ellen Lambert Criser; his five sons and their families. Scott: wife, Tonya and daughters Amanda, Brenna (husband, Robbie and daughters Halle and Marnie), and Maggy; Thomas: wife, Elizabeth and daughters, Sarah and Hannah; Andrew: wife, Jessica and daughters, Maya, Lilli, and Bree; Brent: wife, Tonya and children, Carly, Adam, Jayna, and Shelby; Gavin: wife, Adrienna and children, Trent, McCoy, and Vera.
His surviving siblings are Barbara Centofonti of Keyser WV, Max Criser of Aiken, SC, Linda Kesecker of Keyser WV, Janie Reckner of Holsopple, PA, Steven Criser of Keyser, WV, Faye Parker of Mannington, WV, Nancy of Chesapeake, VA, Edward of Winston Salem, NC, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings: Peggy, Paul, and Valerie.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 24, at Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville, WV.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 25, at Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints in Sissonville, with Bishop Gary Aliff officiating.
Condolences may be forwarded to longfisherfuneral home.com.
Long & Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 24, 2019