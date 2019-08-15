|
RICHARD "RICK" LOVE, passed away after a lengthy illness on Friday evening, August 9, 2019.
Rick was born on February 14, 1948, in Montgomery. He was the seventh child of Charles Edward and Louise (Kidd) Love of Sylvester. He met his future wife, Anita (Lanyi) on the first day of school his 7th grade year at Whitesville Junior High. After graduating from Sherman High School in 1966, Rick got a job at Monongahela Power Company in Parkersburg, where he spent the next 36 years working first as a lineman, and later as a line foreman.
After retiring in 2002, Rick and Anita moved to Sweetwater Golf and Tennis community in Haines City, Fla., where he lived until his passing.
Rick is best known for his love of golf, the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team, West Virginia University football, and sweets. His smile and willingness to help anyone in need will be sorely missed by everyone that knew him.
Rick is survived by his wife of 52 years, Anita, whom he married on February 4, 1967; his son, Richard "Allen" Love and wife Coral; his daughter, Mary "Mary Beth" Love; his eight grandchildren, Richard "Rocky" Love and his wife Jen, Rebeccah Mathias, David Knotts, Lanyi Love, Ana Brighton, Sebastian Ferreira, Eduardo Modenessi, and Vincent Modenessi; and his siblings, Larry Love and wife Donna, Robin Leadingham and husband Chuck, and Nancy "Debbie" Belcher.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles "Buddy," Gary; and sisters, Faith and Sandi.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested a donation be made in memory of Richard "Rick" Love to Good Shepherd Hospice House, Forsythe House, 105 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, FL 33823.
A viewing will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, August 16, at Armstrong Funeral Home, 39687 Coal River Road, Whitesville, WV 25209, with a graveside service taking place immediately afterward at 11:30 a.m. in the Pine View Cemetery, Orgas.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held for his Florida family and friends at the Sweetwater Clubhouse at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 19.
Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv .com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019