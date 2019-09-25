|
RICHARD G. "JERRY" PERSINGER SR., 72, gained his spot in Heavens Band on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley following a short illness and surrounded by loved ones.
Born on April 28, 1947, at Pond Gap, to the late Benjamin and Minnie "Ethel" Persinger.
Richard enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing with family.
He worked underground 16 years for Valley Camp Coal Co at Witcher Creek and at Donaldson Mines, Mammoth. He enjoyed helping others never knowing a stranger. He also enjoyed playing the trumpet in church.
He was also preceded in death by brothers Grady and Michael Persinger; grandchildren, Laura Beth Self and William Preston Persinger; and a very close to his heart friend, Virginia Hager.
Left to cherish his memory, children, Tammy (Timothy) Self, Richard "Rick" (Wendy) Persinger Jr., Benji (Linda) Persinger, Jeremy (April) Persinger, Robert Hager, John (Katie) Hager, Terri Ann (Steve) Mangeri, Jerry Hager; 19 grandchildren and first great-granddaughter on the way; sister, Vera (Allen) Brown; brother, Ronald Persinger; former spouse, Lennis Persinger Redwine; a host of nieces, nephews; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; family and friends.
Funeral services will be 12 p.m. Thursday, September 26, at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort Street, Cedar Grove, W.Va., with Pastor Danny Moore and Rev. Bonita Jedlicka officiating. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cooke Funeral Home Inc., P.O. Box C, Cedar Grove, WV 25039.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cooke funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 25, 2019