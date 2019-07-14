|
RICHARD LOWELL "BUZZ" QUICK, 83, of South Charleston, died July 10, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West after a short illness. He was born in Quick on August 26, 1935.
Buzz retired from Charleston Newspapers after 41 years of service. He belonged to Beni Kedem Shrine Patrol, Scottish Rite of Free Masonry, Air Force veteran, Old Man Heck Club, radio ham operator, a fan of Marshall football and WV Power baseball.
Preceding him in death: Parents, John and Mabel Quick; son, Kenny Quick; and sisters, Carol Talent, Elaine Salmon.
Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Geraldine "Jerry" Quick; daughters, Terri Spinks of Charleston, Nancy (Jamie) Myers of Sissonville; daughter-in-law, Charlene Midkiff of Plano, Texas; stepson, Robert (Sue) Wood, Durham, N.C.; 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, July 15, at St. Christopher Episcopal Church, Charleston, with Rev. Charles Pope of St. Mark's Episcopal Church performing the ceremony.
Visitation one hour before service.
In lieu of flowers, please consideration a donation to the Ronald McDonald House or Christ Kitchen and Food Pantry at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, St. Albans.
Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston, is serving the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 14 to July 16, 2019