

RICHARD R. MECKFESSEL, Coach Rich Meckfessel went to his final rest on June 26, 2019, at the age of 81, surrounded by his loving wife and two children.

Rich was an enthusiastic athlete, excelling at tennis and basketball in his youth and later completing four marathons, but he was most proud of his accomplishments as a college coach and athletic director. During his career, Rich mentored and coached hundreds of young men at Washington University in St. Louis, Morris Harvey College (now the University of Charleston, WV) and the University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL), many of whom went on to become successful teachers and coaches themselves. Coach was happiest when his teams won but he always gave his best for his athletes out of the love of competition.

Rich was the first child of Herbert R. and Marie L. Meckfessel and grew up in North St. Louis where he attended Beaumont High School, graduating in January 1955. From there he went to Washington University in St. Louis where he won four letters in tennis, three in basketball, was Vice President of the Student Senate, served on the Chancellor's Council, and was sports editor of Student Life, the twice-weekly student newspaper. After graduation, he served as sports information director, assistant basketball coach and head tennis coach at the school.

In 1965, Rich was named Athletic Director, Head Basketball Coach and Head Tennis Coach at Morris Harvey College. When he arrived, the school had four sports; when he left in 1982 it had fourteen sports. In basketball, his teams won 250 games, defeated Marshall University seven times, and the 1966-67 team won twenty consecutive games, still a school record. He was named West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference "Coach of the Year" three times, his teams won three WVIAC championships and advanced to the NAIA National Tournament in Kansas City. In tennis, his teams won ten of eleven WVIAC titles and qualified for the NAIA National Tournament.

In 1982, he became the head basketball coach at UMSL. There he again became the all-time wins leader in basketball and led UMSL to the Sweet Sixteen of the l988 NCAA Division II National Tournament. He was voted "Coach of the Year" three times in the Missouri Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (l985, l988, and 1991) and served for three years as Interim Athletic Director, spearheading UMSL's move from the MIAA to the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

His final seven years in intercollegiate athletics were spent as Commissioner of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, an NCAA Division III conference based in St. Louis.

Coach Meckfessel was selected to the Athletic Hall of Fame at the University of Charleston (1992), University of Missouri - St. Louis (2007) and the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (2011).

Coach Meckfessel left St. Louis in 2007 to enjoy retirement at The Landings on Skidaway Island, GA, playing golf, reading, and hosting visiting family and friends. He treasured his memories of and ongoing relationships with his intercollegiate athletics colleagues, his teams, and the communities of Charleston and St. Louis.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Judy Sutter Hinrichs; daughter, Susan Chavez (Tony); son, Steve (Angela Russian); grandchildren Nathan, Lucy and Xavier Chavez, Keene and Reese Meckfessel; sister, Susan Hartmann; and sister-in-law, Jane Sutter. He is also survived by step-sons Christian Hinrichs (Mary Jane), William Hinrichs (Carrie), and step-grandchildren Ann, Christian, Nathaniel, William and Abigail Hinrichs.

Memorial services will be held at both Skidaway Island United Methodist Church in Savannah, GA, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, and Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church in St. Louis, MO, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 14.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the in Rich Meckfessel's memory.

Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxand weeks.com

Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel, Savannah, GA, 912-352-7200 Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 30 to July 2, 2019