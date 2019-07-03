

RICHARD SCOTT ENGLAND, 49, of Elkview, went home to be with the Lord June 29, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends.

He was born September 18, 1969, to the late Darrell Richard England of Elkview and Mary Jo Bridwell England of Orma.

Scott worked for Means Stone of Charleston as a truck driver. He was a member of Elk River Church of the Nazarene, where he gave his life to the Lord in December 2017.

Scott married his best friend Victoria Faith England on November 5, 2004.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father and son; Isaac Scott England.

Scott leaves behind many wonderful memories with his stepson, Dakota Blaine Kelley of Elkview; brothers, Michael (Wendy) England of Kenna and Preston (Brittany) Milan of Ravenswood; nieces and nephews, Austin (Paige) England, Donovan England, Megan England, Samuel Milan, Isaac Milan, and two very special girls Sydney and Sierrah Davis; great nieces and nephews, Laken, Oaklyn, Asher, Evan England and Kaden Bicak.

Scott was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He loved working on his land and hunting and fishing with friends and family. He was loved by so many and he loved and cherished many others.

He would want everyone to come and celebrate his life at the Elk River Church of the Nazarene, beginning 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, with Pastor Randy Ledsome and Pastor Billy Burdette officiating.

Online condolences may be shared at www.haferfuneralhome.net.

Hafer Funeral Home, 50 N. Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 3 to July 5, 2019