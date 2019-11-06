|
RICHARD W. FOSTER, 67, of Teays Valley, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2019, at Genesis Health Care Center with family by his side.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, Hal S. Foster.
He is survived by his mother, Jean Foster; brothers, Charles (Brenda), Greg (Amy), and Paul Foster; and several nieces and nephews.
Richard served proudly in the U.S. Navy USS Constellation Squadron Ninety-Six during the Vietnam War.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Genesis Health Care Center of Teays Valley for the love and kindness that was shown to Richard.
Per Richard's wishes, a private graveside service will be held for family.
Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., is assisting the family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 6, 2019