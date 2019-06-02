|
|
RICHARD WAYNE CLENDENIN, 54, of Charleston, passed away May 31, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Richard, was born June 6, 1964, graduated from Sissonville High School, and attended Charleston Mountain Mission Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kermit Clendenin; paternal grandparents, the Rev. Dexter and Gracie Clendenin; maternal grandparents, Wilbur and Maudie Cavender.
He is survived by his mother, Janet E. Clendenin; uncle, Walter and wife Marleen Clendenin; aunt, Nan Mullens; and a host of cousins and friends.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., with the Rev. Tom Price officiating. Entombment will follow in Floral Hills Garden of Memories.
Visitation with the family will be from 12 noon until service time, Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Clendenin Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 2 to June 4, 2019