Stevens & Grass Funeral Home
4203 SALINES DR
Malden, WV 25306
(304) 925-2121
Richard Wise Arthur Obituary

RICHARD WIDE "DICK" ARTHUR, 92, of Malden, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his home.
Dick was born in Malden on January 27, 1928, to the late Hansford and Hattie Elizabeth Hopkins Arthur. He was retired from Wells Fargo and a member of the Teamsters Local #127. Dick was a member of the Georges Creek Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and choir director. He was a former member of the Malden Volunteer Fire Department and a U.S. Army Veteran.
Along with his parents, Dick was preceded in death by a grandson, Nicholas Arthur, and nine brothers and sisters.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 66 years, Wanda Lee Arthur; son, Richard L. Arthur of Greensboro, N.C.; granddaughter, Nicole (Jonathan) Sovine; and three great - grandchildren, Phillip Ruff, Taylor and Sonny Arthur, all of Campbells Creek.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic concerns and in keeping with the Federal, State and Local Health Department on Social Distancing, there will be no visitation and a private graveside service will be held on Monday, April 13, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, with Rev. Jim Hill officiating. Burial will follow in the Memory Gardens.
The family request no flowers and that donations be sent in Dick's memory to your local church.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensanddgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 12, 2020
