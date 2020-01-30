|
RICK EDWARD STRICKER, 65, of Elkview, went home to be with the Lord on January 27, 2020, after a long illness.
He was the son of the late Basil and Retha Mae (Rhodes) Stricker. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Marsha (Woods) Stricker; son, Neil Stricker; sister, Debbie Stricker; and brother, Roger Stricker.
Left to cherish memories are sons, Jason (Sandi) and Stewart (Hilary) Stricker; daughter, Ericka Hart; sister, Shirlene Murdock; mother-in-law, Hettie Craft; and his beloved grandchildren, Savanna, Gregory, Natalie, Blaze, Hannah, Ethan, Natilee, Aubree, Sophia and McKinlee.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, January 31, at Matics Funeral Home Inc., Clendenin, W.Va. The funeral will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Bob Fields officiating. Burial will be in the Rhodes Cemetery, Clendenin.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 30, 2020