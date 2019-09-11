|
|
RICKY LEE STEWART, 52, of Alum Creek, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 8, 2019, after an ATV accident.
He was employed at Taylor Made Home Improvements and formerly employed at K & M Builders. Ricky was a member of the Carpenters Local #439. He was a longtime SAGBL youth basketball coach of the Alum Creek Cubs and also helped with the girls softball in the Mountaineer League.
Ricky is survived by his parents, Junior and Wanda Stewart; his wife of 27 years, Beth Meickles Stewart; daughters, Kimberly Pauley (Michael), Tiffany Stewart ( Mitchell Webb), Brittany Stewart and Sara Beth Stewart; grandsons, Andrew, Waylon, Hayden, Hunter and Isaiah; brother, Joe Stewart (Stephanie); sisters, Cindy Gibson (Keith), Kathy Stewart, and Carrie Taylor (Jamie); many nieces, nephews, cousins, family members, Jim Cowie and the crew at Suzy's where he ate breakfast every morning.
Service will be 3 p.m. Friday, September 13, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek, with Pastor Frank Chapman and Chris Vannatter officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In Ricky's memory, please wear WVU clothing and hats are welcome.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 11, 2019