

RILEY R. "RB" GUNNOE, 78, of St. Albans, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, following a short illness.

He was born on September 21, 1940, in Charleston, to the late Charles and Gladys Gunnoe.

Riley was an entrepreneur at heart. As a child, he would sell pencils for a dime to afford extra milk during school, and while working as a crane operator at John Amos, he ran tip boards selling case knives. On January 1, 1979, he opened Riley's Tools in St. Albans, where it still stands and operates today.

He could be seen in many of his hobbies, including four-wheeling with his life-long friend, Randall Carpenter, of Cross Lanes, jeep riding, motorcycle riding and making the trek to Alaska and back on his Gold Wing in September of 1991. He was always up for a good game of checkers, poker, or dominoes.

Most importantly, he gave his heart to Jesus in July of 2015, and, in recent years, enjoyed bible studies with his good friend, Terry McDavid, of Eleanor.

He is survived by his companion of 23 years, Tami Shue of St. Albans; and a host of cousins and friends.

A special thanks to the nurses and physicians of CAMC Memorial CPICU, as well as Mountaineer Home Care nurses and therapists.

A celebration of life will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 15, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, W.Va., with Pastor George Mong officiating.

Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Kanawha - Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311 or the Putnam County Animal Shelter, 12908 Charleston Road, Red House, WV 25168. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 14 to July 16, 2019