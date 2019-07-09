RITA KAREN (CLONCH)

ALTIZER, Rita Karen Clonch Altizer, 65, of Scott Depot passed away July 6, 2019.

Born in Montgomery, WV, Rita was a daughter of the late William Joseph Clonch and Janet Elizabeth O'Dell Clonch. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Nick Altizer and her "heart dog" Buddy Lee.

Rita retired from Kanawha County Schools after 30 years of service as an elementary school counselor and music teacher. Some of her favorite things were traveling, hiking and camping and she was passionate about Papillon animal rescue.

She is survived by her husband Rick Altizer; children, Molly and her husband Bryan Morrison, Brett Altizer and Katy Melius; grandchild, Briar; brother, Roger Clonch (Betty Jo) of Covington, VA; sister, Gail Tephabock (Alan) of Kingsport, TN; niece, Karin Williams (Scott) and nephews, Kevin Lynch and Shane Clonch.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday July 10, at St. John United Methodist Church, 4536 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot with Rev. Michael Q. Atkinson officiating. The committal service will be at 2:30 p.m. at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV.

Visitation will be from 6-9 p.m., Tuesday at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations are encouraged to the St. John United Methodist Jr./Sr. High Youth Program. Envelopes will be available at the services.

You may share memories of Rita by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com

Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane is honored to serve the Altizer family. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 9 to July 11, 2019