Home

POWERED BY

Services
Casto Funeral Home
157 Evans Rd
Evans, WV 25241
(304) 372-2081
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Lea Jones

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Rita Lea Jones Obituary
RITA LEA JONES, 64, of Ripley, WV, passed away June 21, 2019, in CAMC Memorial Division following an extended illness.
She was born August 13, 1954, in Huntington, WV, the daughter of Denzil Edwin and Leona Murrel (Truman) Jones of Ripley.
Her sister, Pamela and her nephew, Denny Paul Perdew, preceded her in death.
Rita was a 1972 graduate of Ripley High School. She was a former special distributor for the Charleston Library Commission, computer operator for U.P.S and a representative for A.E.P. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, Milton, WV, and she loved her nieces and nephews and her dogs, T.J. and Bear. Rita was a Baptist by faith.
In addition to her parents, surviving are her sister, Karen Tomlin of Liverpool, nephew, Rodney Tomlin, and nieces, Melissa McDermott and Amanda McCune.
Service will be 8 p.m. Monday, June 24, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV, with the Rev. Kelly Snyder officiating.
Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. prior to time of service. Committal service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, in the Clover Cemetery, on Route 36, in Roane County. Condolences may be shared with the family at:
castofuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 25 to June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now