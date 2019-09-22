|
|
RITA LUCILLE WEGMANN, 95 of Bluffton, S.C., died on September 12, 2019, at Bloom of Bluffton.
She was born March 8, 1924, in Charleston, W.Va., to the late Gus and Bertha Sodaro.
Rita was a homemaker and member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church. She was a graduate of St. Francis School of Nursing and worked at St. Francis Hospital in Charleston, W.Va. She resided in Charleston, W.Va., and Parkersburg, W.Va., for many years before she and her late husband, Jim, retired to Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Rita is survived by five children, Jim Wegmann (Debbie) of Ligonier, Pa., Michael Wegmann (Connie) of Athens, Ga., Chuck Wegmann (Kelly) of Bogart, Ga., Chris Wegmann (Rhonda) of Bluffton, S.C., and Rita Wegmann Sargent ( Kyle) of Littleton, Colo.; 16 grandchildren and 10 great - grandchildren.
In additions to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, James A. Wegmann.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, at St. Andrew Chapel, Pinckney Colony Road, Bluffton, S.C. Reverend William Matheny, nephew, is officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agape Hospice of the Lowcountry, 113 East Washington Street, Suite G, Walterboro, SC 29488.
The Island Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.
Islandfuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 22, 2019