Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
(304) 768-1217
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Frame
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert â€œBobâ€ Ray Frame

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert â€œBobâ€ Ray Frame Obituary

ROBERT "BOB" RAY FRAME, 77, of Sissonville, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020, at home after short illness.
He was born on August 2, 1942, in Cedar Grove, to the late Bill and Helen Frame.
Robert graduated from Sissonville High School. He was an electrician for 40 years through IBEW local 466.
In his early years he loved to race motorcycles, motor cross and hill climbing. He and his daughter, Elekta, were in Tae Kwon Do classes together for many years. They received their blackbelts together.
Robert enjoyed his retirement and he adored his family, especially his grandsons, Evan and Jordan and his great granddaughter, Hadlee Rae. He was loved by all who ever met him and will be forever loved and missed by his family.
He is survived by his loving soulmate of 58 years, Sharon Sue Frame; daughter, Elekta Rae Scarberry (Jeff) ; grandsons, Evan Scarberry (Jessica) , Jordan Scarberry; great granddaughter, Hadlee Rae Scarberry; brother-in-law, Larry Harrison (Jacqueline); and sister-in-law, Dottie Moss all of Sissonville.
According to Rob's wishes, he will be cremated and a family service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
www.kellerfuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -