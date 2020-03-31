|
ROBERT "BOB" RAY FRAME, 77, of Sissonville, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020, at home after short illness.
He was born on August 2, 1942, in Cedar Grove, to the late Bill and Helen Frame.
Robert graduated from Sissonville High School. He was an electrician for 40 years through IBEW local 466.
In his early years he loved to race motorcycles, motor cross and hill climbing. He and his daughter, Elekta, were in Tae Kwon Do classes together for many years. They received their blackbelts together.
Robert enjoyed his retirement and he adored his family, especially his grandsons, Evan and Jordan and his great granddaughter, Hadlee Rae. He was loved by all who ever met him and will be forever loved and missed by his family.
He is survived by his loving soulmate of 58 years, Sharon Sue Frame; daughter, Elekta Rae Scarberry (Jeff) ; grandsons, Evan Scarberry (Jessica) , Jordan Scarberry; great granddaughter, Hadlee Rae Scarberry; brother-in-law, Larry Harrison (Jacqueline); and sister-in-law, Dottie Moss all of Sissonville.
According to Rob's wishes, he will be cremated and a family service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 31, 2020