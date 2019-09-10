|
|
ROBERT A. COBB, SR., 86, of Charleston, passed away Sunday, September 7, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House following a short illness.
Robert was a manager at several Kroger stores and a member of Walnut Gap Missionary Baptist Church. He loved his family, pets, music, singing, gardening and especially loved working on his land with his wife, Jackie.
He never met anyone he didn't like, could talk to anyone and will be missed by many. He always seemed to care more about the comfort of others over himself.
Preceding him in death were his wife of 63 years, Jackie; and parents, Jessie J. W. and Erma Epling Cobb.
Surviving are his sons and daughter-in-law, Kip Cobb, Kit and Becky Cobb; and daughter, Kim Cobb all of Charleston.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Ed Jarrett officiating. Interment will be in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Elkview. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 10, 2019