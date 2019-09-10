Home

POWERED BY

Services
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
(304) 949-4211
For more information about
Robert Cobb
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Cobb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Cobb Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. Cobb Sr. Obituary
ROBERT A. COBB, SR., 86, of Charleston, passed away Sunday, September 7, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House following a short illness.
Robert was a manager at several Kroger stores and a member of Walnut Gap Missionary Baptist Church. He loved his family, pets, music, singing, gardening and especially loved working on his land with his wife, Jackie.
He never met anyone he didn't like, could talk to anyone and will be missed by many. He always seemed to care more about the comfort of others over himself.
Preceding him in death were his wife of 63 years, Jackie; and parents, Jessie J. W. and Erma Epling Cobb.
Surviving are his sons and daughter-in-law, Kip Cobb, Kit and Becky Cobb; and daughter, Kim Cobb all of Charleston.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Ed Jarrett officiating. Interment will be in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Elkview. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
Please visit our website at fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now