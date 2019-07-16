Services Snodgrass Funeral Home 4122 Maccorkle Ave Sw South Charleston , WV 25309 (304) 768-7324 Resources More Obituaries for Robert Anderson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert "Bob" Anderson

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email

ROBERT T. "BOB" ANDERSON, age 75, of South Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Junior and Dottie Anderson; and wife, Gracelyn Anderson.

Bob was a 1963 graduate of South Charleston High School, he received a Recreation Certificate from North Carolina State University (1969) and one from the University of Georgia (1971), he earned a B.S. degree in Education from West Virginia State University in 1975.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of South Charleston.

Bob started working as the Recreation Director of South Charleston from 1965 through 1976, he then went to work an administrative assistant for the WV Department of Natural Resources and then became the Administrator from 1977 until 1998. Bob then became the Executive Director of the South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Bob was well known as a very active man in his community and the state. He worked as an advance man for the following Governors, Jay Rockefeller, Arch Moore, Gaston Caperton, and Cecil Underwood; Senators, Robert Byrd, Jennings Randolph, and Jay Rockefeller; and Congressmen, Bob Wise, Nick Rahall, Mollohan, and Staggers. He served in administration capacities with YMCA, United Fund Board, South Charleston Chamber of Commerce, , WV Recreation Society, National Recreation Association, WV Industrial Development Association, WVV Community Betterment Program, Mayor Youth Council, President of South Charleston YMCA and the American Red Cross Board.

Bob was the recipient of many awards and honors in his lifetime including Distinguished West Virginia, Chairman of South Charleston Museum Foundation, Chairman of Deacons and the Board of Trustees at First Baptist Church, member of South Charleston Mound Authority, Member of South Charleston Rotary Club, member of South Charleston Commission for the Arts, member of South Charleston Lions Club (Lion of the Year 1984) and District Governor of Lions Club District 20-0 of WV, co-chairman of Bicentennial Commission, South Charleston, National Gold Medal Award - Park & Recreation Manager, certificate from WV legislature for 1975 (the first recreation corporation in the state of WV under legislative act of 1969,) appeared in 1973 edition of Personalities of the South, appeared in Who's Who in America, admiral of Cherry River Navy, Outstanding Young Man of West Virginia and America, Award from Naval Reserve, American Freedom Train Award, honored by the South Charleston Chamber of Commerce, honored by the Commander of the USS West Virginia Submarine, presented with the "keys" to 35 different cities within WV, and honored by the WV Parks & Recreation Society.

Bob worked for the City of South Charleston for 55 years. His work with the City of South Charleston and the community at large include: helping to purchase 200 acres for Little Creek Park and helping secure funds for baseball fields, Soap Box Derby track, picnic shelters and tennis courts. He helped the city acquire Little Creek Golf Course, the purchase of the LaBelle Theater, $300K Grant for Interpretive Center, $500K Grant for construction of South Charleston Library, helped to build the steps to top of the mound at 7th Ave., worked on installing Vietnam Memorial at the Mound, worked with artist to have five murals painted in the city, worked with WV DOH to get one million yards of dirt to build Joplin Park and the area where Bob Evans restaurant and McDonald's are, had several playgrounds built, did dedications and grand openings of several businesses over 10 years throughout the city, started the lunch program for seniors, assisted in getting 100 acres for the Trace Fork Shopping Center, worked on the Armed Forces Day Parade for 15 years, and many more untiring efforts to improve the city he loved.

He is survived by his wife, Treisa; children, Robbie Anderson, wife, Blair, Paul Anderson, wife, Erin, and Richard Anderson; grandchildren, PJ Anderson, Gracelyn Anderson, and Tyler Venturi; sister, Carole Anderson Hill.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Snodgrass Funeral Home, as well as one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

A service to Honor the Life of Bob will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, with Rev. Jody Pistore officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387 - 2536.

Memories of Bob may be shared by visiting Snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 16 to July 18, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries