ROBERT BASIL CHREST SR., 67, of Big Chimney, peacefully departed this life at home on December 12, 2019, after a long illness.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hector Carney Chrest Sr.
Robbie will be greatly missed by his mother, Lois Seacrist Long of Winston Salem, N.C.; his brothers, Hector (Regina) Chrest Jr. of Lexington, N.C., David (Jeane) Chrest Sr. of South Charleston, Will (Joyce) Tyler of Winston Salem, N.C.; and sister, Jo Hannah (Dr. Clyde) Rorrer of Pt. Pleasant.
He was very proud of his devoted children, April (Mark) Hager of Goldtown, and Dr. Rob (Alisha) Chrest Jr. of Charleston. "Papaw" was a loving grandfather and adored his grandchildren, Adam Hager, Ashley Hager, Lydia (Noah) Eckmeyer, Daniel Hager, Jonathan Hager, Easton Chrest, Caroline Hager, and Sadie Chrest, along with many nieces and nephews whom he also cherished dearly.
He was a South Charleston High School graduate. His 40-year career as a meat cutter for the Kroger Co. made him a popular figure in the lives of many in the Kanawha Valley. At home, he was famous for his grilled to perfection steaks! Robbie was also well-loved by his many friends and neighbors, never missing an opportunity to be a help to those around him whenever he saw a need.
He lived retirement to the fullest, riding his motorcycles, ATVs, and spending time at the WV Clays Gun Club. As hunting, and fishing were a lifelong passion, he collected many trophy mounts and had lots of stories to tell, but to those who loved him, Robbie will be best remembered for his warm hugs, infectious smile and fun-loving spirit.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 18, at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview, with Pastor Rick Perrine officiating. Burial to follow at Montgomery Memorial Park.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, at Hafer Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road Elkview, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 15, 2019