Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
(304) 369-0718
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
View Map
Robert "Big Red" Blaylock Sr.


1947 - 2020
Robert "Big Red" Blaylock Sr. Obituary

ROBERT DALE "BIG RED" BLAYLOCK SR., 72, of Ridgeview, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
He was born June 10, 1947, in Alabama and was preceded in death by his mother, Emma Jane Harris; father, Raymond Robert Blaylock; sister, Marylee Smith; a son, Anthony "Tony" James Sykes; and best friend, Daddy Jack Kirk.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Betty Jean Blaylock; brother, Danny (Karen) Blaylock of Georgia; sister, Judy (Bobby) Dykes of Alabama; daughter, Jerri Ann (Alphonso) Ray of Missouri; son, Robert Dale (Angie) Blaylock of West Virginia, and adopted sons, Jackie Kirk, Bill Kirk, Andy Adkins; best friend, like a brother, Eugene Hager; grandchildren, Nicole, Anthony, Dino, Joseph, Brittani, Zachary and William; great - grandchildren, Cameron, Alexia, Aria, Santino, Philisity, Kaden; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
He spent his life working heavy construction and as a crane operator.
He took great pleasure spending time with his family and friends, hunting, buggy riding, spending time at camp, and talking and making memories.
Big Red enjoyed life to the fullest and left a lasting impression on everyone he met. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with Jim Turley officiating. Burial will follow in Smith Blaylock Cemetery, Ridgeview.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, gifts to Hubbard Hospice House, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 27, 2020
