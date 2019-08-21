|
|
REV. ROBERT "BOB" BOGGESS, 82, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 18th, 2019, surrounded by family.
He attended Christ Community Church of Scott Depot and was an active member of Kairos Prison Ministries of WV. Bob retired from Union Carbide South Charleston Plant with 38 years of service. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Norma L. Boggess, parents, Dempsey O and Mary E Boggess (Bowyer), brothers, Doyle and James Boggess.
He is survived by sons John and wife Christa of Scott Depot; Ron and wife Teresa of Dunbar; Jeff and wife Sandra of Charleston. Grandchildren, Cheston (Stephanie), John III (Kelly), Jeremy (Olivia), Shawna, Errica (Ben Kreins), Bradley (Courtney) and Levi. Step-Grandsons, Matt and Jordon Holstein. Great Grandchildren, Reagan, Ashtan, Aubree, and Brayden. Several nieces and nephews as well as sisters Cleo Cobb, Bonnie Eickhoff, Carol Conley, and brother Jerry Boggess.
Bob was active in the lives of family and friends touching many lives spreading the word of Jesus Christ. He was an avid donor to multiple charitable organizations. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and traveling with his children and grandchildren. He loved to watch football and old western TV shows. He very much enjoyed spending time with his family.
Bob spent the majority of his free time serving in the Kairos Prison Ministry. He was among the first members to serve on the team entering Mt. Olive Correctional Center of WV and continued to serve on teams until he departed his earthly body. He was a firm believer that everyone should be given the opportunity to have a relationship with Jesus Christ. He was loved and cherished by all of whom he met and interacted with.
Friends and family may call Thursday, August 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Funeral Services will be Friday, August 23rd, at 11 a.m. with Brother Tim Pell officiating. Burial to follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Kairos Prison Ministry of WV and The .
The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.com
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Boggess Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019