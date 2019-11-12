|
ROBERT LEE "BOB" BREEDEN, 79, of Charleston WV passed away Sunday, November 10th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth and brother Kenneth.
Left to cherish his memory are his two sons Timothy Wayne (Terry) Breeden; Michael Douglas Breeden; brother Earl Breeden; sisters Bettie Cavender; Mary Sayer; two grandsons Jason Wenk; Timothy Jr. and great grandchildren Triston and Sam. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Bob was a retired Firefighter in Fairfax County Va.
Services will be held Thursday, November 14th, 2019 at 1 p.m., at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home 5233 Rocky Fork Rd., Cross Lanes, WV 25313.
The family will receive friends one hour before service time on Thursday.
Interment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 12, 2019