ROBERT BRUCE BERDINE, 83, of Arnoldsburg, passed away peacefully June 23, 2019, with family by his side. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation Inc., Arnoldsburg, W.Va. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial services will be private. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 26 to June 28, 2019
