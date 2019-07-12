ROBERT C. "BOB" JOHNS, 81, of Buffalo, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, following a short illness.

He was a 1955 graduate of Buffalo High School and a U.S. Navy veteran. He went on to graduate with a B.A. degree from West Virginia State University. Bob was certified safety professional and consultant. He spent most of his career setting up safety programs and trainings across the U.S., Costa Rica and the Philippines. He attended the Buffalo Church of God and was a member of the Buffalo Sportsman's Club.

Born September 5, 1937, in Buffalo, he was the son of the late Luther H. "Bulldog" Johns and Linnie Hall Johns. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Etta Hull, Betty Combs and Jean Martin; brothers, Don Johns, Joe Johns, William "Bulldog" Johns and John Johns.

Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Julia "Judy" Johns; son, Robert C. Johns II of Buffalo; daughters, Terri (Steve) Evans of Spokane Wash., and Jennifer (Oscar) Vasquez of Katy, Texas; granddaughters, Kimi Evans, Nicki Evans, Devon Vasquez and Madison Vasquez; great - grandchildren, McKinley Milles, Madelyn Milles and Emma Slack; sisters, Priscilla (Don) McCoy of Marysville Ohio, and Kay Goddard of Buffalo; brother, Donnie Ray Campbell of Buffalo.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo, with Rev. Mitchell Burch officiating. Burial will follow in Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 12 to July 14, 2019