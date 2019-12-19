|
ROBERT CORNS, 87, of South Charleston passed away December 17, 2019 at Hubbard Hospice House West.
He was a retired electrician having worked for Brown and Root Industrial Services as well as several other area construction companies and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Robert was a active member of the Alum Creek Church of God and loved the outdoors and animals.
Surviving are his wife, Jeannie Burns Corns; daughters and sons-in-law, Bobbi Jean 'BJ' and Alan Chestnut of Belle, Misty Gale and Mike Dailey of Spring Hill, Dawn and Tommy Ballard of Arnette; sister, Betty Belcher of Oklahoma; grandchildren, Megan Vaughn, Jacob Chestnut, Jared Hale, Ryan and Rita Ballard; great grandchildren, David and Rhayden Ballard, and two more on the way.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Mark Thaxton officiating. Entombment will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 19th at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 MacCorkle Avenue SW., South Charleston, West Virginia 25309.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 19, 2019